Move the Sticks: Micah Parsons' dominance + Giants vs. 49ers TNF preview

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 05:00 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on how dominant Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been so far this season and discuss what kind of player he was coming out of Penn State (:50). After, the crew look at teams with three sacks and three interceptions this season through two games (6:55). To wrap up the show, the trio preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Giants and 49ers (11:08).

