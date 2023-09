Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game between the Lions and Chiefs (:48). For the rest of the show, the trio do a Week 1 rookie draft, where they each pick a rookie quarterback, running back and wide receiver/tight end using the NFL.com Fantasy rules and scoring system (7:20).