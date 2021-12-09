Move The Sticks: Lincoln Riley on culture, recruiting and his philosophy, plus top 10 QBs

Published: Dec 09, 2021 at 03:16 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as he discusses the type of players he wants to recruit, his strategy for success, how appealing talent in Southern California is, what the secret sauce was for the top players he developed in the past and much more. Then, D.J. and Bucky each list their top 10 quarterbacks right now, as they discuss if Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is a top-10 quarterback ahead of the Vikings' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
news

RB Index, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Can the Bills hope to compete with Josh Allen as their best rusher? Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights four teams who will be looking for a new primary RB in 2022. Plus, updated RB rankings.
news

Top 10 NFL offseason signings of 2021: Patriots trio, Bengals defenders stand out

Which NFL teams are getting the best bang for their free-agent buck? Nick Shook unveils his ranking of this year's top 10 offseason signings.
news

Week 14 NFL game picks: Vikings top Steelers on Thursday Night Football; Cardinals sweep Rams

Can the Vikings snap their skid against the Steelers tonight? Will the Cardinals complete a season sweep of the rival Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 14.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW