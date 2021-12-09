Move The Sticks: Lincoln Riley on culture, recruiting and his philosophy, plus top 10 QBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by new USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as he discusses the type of players he wants to recruit, his strategy for success, how appealing talent in Southern California is, what the secret sauce was for the top players he developed in the past and much more. Then, D.J. and Bucky each list their top 10 quarterbacks right now, as they discuss if Minnesota Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is a top-10 quarterback ahead of the Vikings' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.