Move the Sticks: Lamar Jackson's request for a trade; Prospects that need to be revisited

Published: Mar 27, 2023 at 05:27 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks start by reacting to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's request for a trade through a series of tweets on Twitter. Next, the pair quickly discuss if a trade between the Packers and Jets will get done for QB Aaron Rodgers at the Annual League Meeting. For the rest of the show, the duo touch on draft prospects that need to be revisited.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

