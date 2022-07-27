Move The Sticks: Kyler Murray's film clause & Julio Jones to the Bucs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss the language in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's contract where it requires him to watch a certain amount of film during game weeks. Then, the pair break down Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praising his quarterback Mac Jones. Next, the duo look at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' comments on having choices. After that, the guys react to the news of wide receiver Julio Jones signing with the Buccaneers. To wrap up the show, the pair talk over the 49ers going with Trey Lance as their quarterback.