Move the Sticks: Kyler Murray focus & teams desperate for a win in Week 4

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 05:40 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni showing a clip of Kobe Bryant before the Eagles win over the Commanders in Week 3. Then, the pair emphasize the importance of tackling at the cornerback position. Next, the duo recap the Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Giants. Following that, the guys highlight Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's performance this season. After, the duo break down a few teams desperate for a win in Week 4. Then, the pair discuss a QB battle as the Bills face the Ravens in Week 4. To wrap up the show, the pair preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Dolphins and Bengals on Prime Video.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

