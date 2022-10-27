Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades

Published: Oct 27, 2022 at 04:44 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

