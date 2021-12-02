Move The Sticks: Jim Nagy on the Senior Bowl & breaking down Mac Jones

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 01:14 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special episode, the guys are joined by executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy, as he gives updates on the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, talks about managing a competitive quarterback room at the Senior Bowl, discusses different position groups there, analyzes what changes could happen for the Seattle Seahawks, hits on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' success, and much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

