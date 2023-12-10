Move the Sticks: Jim Nagy on changes to the Senior Bowl & updates on accepted invites

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy. Throughout the episode, Jim discusses his take on The Athletic's article on the Panthers' dysfunction, changes to the Senior Bowl regarding underclassmen being allowed to participate plus having more time to talk to quarterbacks, updates on accepted invites, a look at some of the players that will be at the Senior Bowl and much more.