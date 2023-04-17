Move the Sticks: Jalen Hurts' contract extension & breaking down top prospects

Published: Apr 17, 2023 at 05:10 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the player grading process (:47) and also hit on what drives the trade market in the draft (10:54). Next, the pair give their analysis on Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (11:35). Then, DJ explains why Alabama QB Bryce Young is his top prospect in the draft despite his size (23:44). For the rest of the show, the duo react to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' historic contract extension and discuss how one QB in this draft class resembles the commitment level of Hurts (29:11).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

