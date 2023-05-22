Move the Sticks: Innovations in the game, coaching philosophies & Caleb Williams evaluation with David Shaw

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by former Stanford head football coach David Shaw. Shaw hits on what's next for him (5:27), innovations coming to football (11:30), why Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson aren't just running backs (20:23), the infrastructure a young QB needs to succeed in the NFL (27:42), gives his evaluation on USC QB Caleb Williams (45:16), and much more.