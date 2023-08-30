Move the Sticks: How much preseason performance matters & college football Week 1 preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Off the top, the guys discuss how much performance matters in terms of statistics in preseason (1:28). Next, the pair look at the state of the Cardinals' roster (9:09). Following that, the duo react to an article and Matthew Stafford's wife saying that Stafford is struggling connecting with his younger teammates (11:28). Then, the guys break down Colts running back Jonathan Taylor not being traded and overall look at that whole situation (16:24). Later, Bucky hits on his top 5 defensive tackles in the NFL list (22:14). Next, the duo preview Week 1 of college football action by looking at the top matchups and also give their expectations for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders ahead of his first game coaching for the team (29:16). To wrap up the show, the pair talk about the benefits of playing for a smaller high school program compared to playing for a powerhouse program (36:06).