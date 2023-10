Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on the teams with the highest pressure percentage with four or fewer pass rushers (:48). Next, the trio focus on two off-ball linebackers who have played impressively this season (6:17). To wrap up the show, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Jaguars and Saints (12:37).