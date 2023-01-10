Move the Sticks: Head coach firings & Week 18 recap

Published: Jan 10, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 18 of the NFL season. The trio start by reacting to the Texans firing head coach Lovie Smith and also the Cardinals firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury, plus they give their thoughts on Cardinals GM Steve Keim stepping down from his position. Next, the guys focus on Rams head coach Sean McVay taking time away from the team to evaluate his future and they also hit on coaching candidates they'd like to see get an opportunity in 2023. After that, the trio discuss the Patriots-Bills, Titans-Jaguars, and Chargers-Broncos games. Then, the guys look at the Rams-Seahawks and Lions-Packers games, which decided the No. 7 seed in the NFC. To wrap up the show, the group touch on the top 5 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

