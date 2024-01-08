Move the Sticks: Head coach firings, updates on futures of head coaches

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, with guest commentary from NFL Media Analyst Brian Baldinger and NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero. Throughout the show, you'll hear a compilation of breaking news from NFL Network coverage regarding head coach and GM firings and the futures of head coaches around the league. First, the insiders break down the news of the Commanders firing head coach Ron Rivera (1:12), the Falcons firing head coach Arthur Smith (3:36), and the Panthers firing general manager Scott Fitterer (7:34). Following that, DJ and Rhett discuss Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh being a sought-after NFL coaching candidate (9:28). Next, the insiders give an update on the futures of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus (11:32), Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (15:10), and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (17:30). Plus, the insiders discuss the Saints retaining head coach Dennis Allen (19:15). To wrap up the show, the insiders, DJ, Rhett and Baldy look at the chances of Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce being named the head coach of the team (20:38).