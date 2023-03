Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks after coming back from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys react to the news of QB Derek Carr signing with the Saints. Next, the pair, discuss the Jets meeting with QB Aaron Rodgers. For the rest of the show, the duo look at each offensive position group from the combine and break down the players who stood out.