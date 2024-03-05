Move the Sticks: Full combine recap - offense; AFC West championship foundation

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks after coming back from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off the show, the guys remember the life of longtime sports reporter and journalist Chris Mortensen (:18). Next, the crew look at each offensive position group from the combine and break down the players who stood out (9:31). For the rest of the show, the duo look at every AFC West team and break down the team building blocks, including championship foundations for each team in the division with help from the NFL Research team (48:32).