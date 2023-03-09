Move the Sticks: Full combine recap: Defense + DJ's Top 50 Prospects 3.0

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys tease DJ's top 50 prospects 3.0 article and mention a QB that teams should have on their radar from it. Next, the pair react to the news of QB Daniel Jones and the Giants agreeing to a contract extension and RB Saquon Barkley being placed on the franchise tag. After that, the duo touch on the Ravens giving Lamar Jackson a non-exclusive franchise tag. For the rest of the show, the guys look at each defensive position group from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and break down the players who stood out.