Move the Sticks: Full combine recap - defense; AFC South championship foundation

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 07:05 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss marrying free agency and the draft when it comes to team building (1:14). Next, the crew looks at each defensive position group from the combine and breaks down the players who stood out (8:47). For the rest of the show, the duo looks at every AFC South team and break down the team building blocks and championship foundations for each team in the division with help from the NFL Research team (26:25).

