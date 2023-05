Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back together to recap all the action from the 2023 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. The guys go through every pick from the first round and give their thoughts. First, they go through picks 1-10 (1:35). Then, the duo hits on picks 11-20 (15:34). To wrap up the show, the pair goes through picks 21-31 (23:07).