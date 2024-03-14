Move the Sticks: Free agent moves + NFL draft with Trevor Sikkema

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, Bucky discusses a project he's been doing on top 10 quarterbacks that were hits in the past with a focus on their number of college starts (:30). Next, the pair reacts to the recent free agency moves around the league (14:00). For the rest of the show, the duo is joined by PFF's lead NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema as he touches on the top quarterbacks in the draft, wide receivers outside the top 3 ranked ones, defensive players he likes in the draft, and much more (31:06).