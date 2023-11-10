Move the Sticks: Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on his team's undefeated season

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell as he discusses the team's undefeated season, what types of players he's bringing in the program, game planning around his top players, a funny story from his days as a coach at Tulsa, what makes his QB Jordan Travis and defensive lineman Jared Verse special, and much more.