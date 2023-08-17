Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie tight ends; pivotal rookies in each division with Lance Zierlein

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Lance channels his inner Jerry Markbreit (former NFL referee) as he joins the podcast with his best referee hat. To start off, the guys point out that you have to be careful drawing conclusions in preseason, as defensive lines have more depth than offensive lines around the league and therefore that can cause an overreaction in preseason (3:48). Next, the pair propose some new ideas for preseason, which they think can be better for fans (10:23). Then, the duo discuss expectations for rookie tight ends and also look at which ones will potentially have a dominant season (18:14). For the rest of the show, Lance gives one pivotal rookie in each division that could have a big impact on their team (27:00).