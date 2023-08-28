Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie QBs, Trey Lance trade

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Off the top, DJ shares a story from his scouting days about cutdown day and follows up with a story about former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts from this past week (:39). Next, the pair reacts to the news of the 49ers trading QB Trey Lance to the Cowboys (8:47). Following that, the duo discusses what they learned from the games they were at, as Bucky hits on the Dolphins versus Jaguars (15:55) and DJ touches on the Chargers versus 49ers (17:41). Then, the guys give their expectations for rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson (23:30). To wrap up the show, the pair gives takeaways from Zero Week of college football.