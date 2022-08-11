Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.