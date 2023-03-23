Move the Sticks: Evaluating Bryce Young & C.J. Stroud's pro day performances

Published: Mar 23, 2023 at 06:01 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks start by breaking down Alabama QB Bryce Young's pro day performance. Next, the pair focus on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's recent pro day and give their takeaways from it. Then, the duo discusses the Jets trading WR Elijah Moore and their 2023 3rd-round draft pick to the Browns for a 2023 2nd-round draft pick. To wrap up the show, the guys talk about the importance of having firepower on offense and building that through the draft while looking at how the Chiefs are a perfect model of it.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop on Thursday after three seasons with the club, the team announced.

news

WR Elijah Moore says trade came 'out of nowhere,' but 'couldn't be happier' in Cleveland

The Browns' trade for the former second-round pick of the Jets has granted WR Elijah Moore a new opportunity to see the field more than he did in his first two seasons and carve out a larger role than the tertiary one he occupied in New York.

news

NFL's best revenge games in 2023 season: Super Bowl LVII rematch, Frank Reich vs. Colts and more

What matchups lie ahead on the REVENGE front in the 2023 NFL season? Adam Rank spotlights nine enticing showdowns, including a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Giants sign veteran WR Jamison Crowder

Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Giants on Thursday, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE