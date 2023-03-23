Move the Sticks: Evaluating Bryce Young & C.J. Stroud's pro day performances

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks start by breaking down Alabama QB Bryce Young's pro day performance. Next, the pair focus on Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's recent pro day and give their takeaways from it. Then, the duo discusses the Jets trading WR Elijah Moore and their 2023 3rd-round draft pick to the Browns for a 2023 2nd-round draft pick. To wrap up the show, the guys talk about the importance of having firepower on offense and building that through the draft while looking at how the Chiefs are a perfect model of it.