Move the Sticks: East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Frisco, Texas as they're covering the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. To start off the show, the guys discuss a few of the quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl (4:05). Next, the pair give standout players from the offensive side of the ball at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices (6:10). For the rest of the show, the duo give standout players from the defensive side of the ball (12:43).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.