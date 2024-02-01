 Skip to main content
Move the Sticks: East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts

Published: Jan 31, 2024 at 09:34 PM

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Frisco, Texas as they're covering the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. To start off the show, the guys discuss a few of the quarterbacks at the East-West Shrine Bowl (4:05). Next, the pair give standout players from the offensive side of the ball at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices (6:10). For the rest of the show, the duo give standout players from the defensive side of the ball (12:43).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

