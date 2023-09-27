Move the Sticks: Dominant Michigan pass rushers of the NFL; Lions-Packers 'TNF' preview

Published: Sep 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on how dominant University of Michigan pass rushers in the NFL have been so far this season (:29). Next, the trio look at the new notable defensive coordinators on NFL teams this season (7:05). After, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Lions and Packers (11:50). To wrap up the show, the guys discuss college football, as they react to Colorado talking trash to Oregon before their matchup this past Saturday and also discuss the end of the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game (18:05).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

