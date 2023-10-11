Move the Sticks: Dolphins defense, 'TNF' & Ravens vs. Titans preview

Published: Oct 11, 2023 at 01:13 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on the Dolphins defense after their dominant performance in Week 5 against the Giants (:56). Next, the trio focus on Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa as he had a big day against the Jaguars in Week 5 (6:16). After, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chiefs (9:31). To wrap up the show, the guys also preview the Ravens versus Titans game in London (15:44).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL trade candidates: Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league's Oct. 31 deadline

Who's ready for some wheeling and dealing? With the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31, Kevin Patra spotlights 18 players who SHOULD be on the move.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 6

Should you play an injury-riddled Bills defense against the Giants' suspect offensive line? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 6

Is it finally time to start the best leg in football? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 6

Is Dallas Goedert a must-play again? Should either of Buffalo's tight ends be in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 6 of the NFL fantasy football season.