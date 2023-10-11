Move the Sticks: Dolphins defense, 'TNF' & Ravens vs. Titans preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys do a deep dive on the Dolphins defense after their dominant performance in Week 5 against the Giants (:56). Next, the trio focus on Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa as he had a big day against the Jaguars in Week 5 (6:16). After, the crew preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chiefs (9:31). To wrap up the show, the guys also preview the Ravens versus Titans game in London (15:44).