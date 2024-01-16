Move the Sticks: Divisional Round preview; Monday wild-card games recap

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys recap the Monday Wild Card games, as the Bills defeated the Steelers (1:42) and the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles (10:18). For the rest of the show, the duo preview the four games in the Divisional Round, specifically the Chiefs at Bills (18:51), Buccaneers at Lions (25:37), Packers at 49ers (27:43), and Texans at Ravens (32:30).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.



NOTE: timecodes approximate