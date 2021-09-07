Move the Sticks: Difficulty of defending teams that motion, Cowboys vs. Bucs preview

Published: Sep 07, 2021 at 04:25 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by remembering the life of Tara Deeker. Next, the pair breaks down the difficulty of defending teams that motion a lot. After that, the duo looks at the youngest and oldest rosters in the NFL. Then, DJ and Bucky preview the NFL Kickoff Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss which players stood out in Week 1 of college football.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb detained on warrant over traffic offenses

Broncos Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month to face traffic-related charges.
news

Mac Jones not surprised he won starting job, plans to stay in touch with Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones said Tuesday he wasn't shocked by the outcome of the Patriots' QB competition, explaining he always approached his first season as if he was the quarterback atop the depth chart. 
news

RB Le'Veon Bell signing with Ravens practice squad

Le'Veon Bell is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Saints release veteran RB Latavius Murray

The Saints released ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ on Tuesday, according to the league's transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW