Move the Sticks: Difficulty of defending teams that motion, Cowboys vs. Bucs preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by remembering the life of Tara Deeker. Next, the pair breaks down the difficulty of defending teams that motion a lot. After that, the duo looks at the youngest and oldest rosters in the NFL. Then, DJ and Bucky preview the NFL Kickoff Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss which players stood out in Week 1 of college football.