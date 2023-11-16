Move the Sticks: Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury, Mac Jones' future, most impactful rookies in Week 10 & Eagles vs. Chiefs preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of Browns QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury and further discuss a QB that could try to force his way to Cleveland (:42). Next, the duo look at Patriots QB Mac Jones' future after the reports that he has lost the locker room and that he could be the third-string QB on the roster moving forward (5:34). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 10 (13:37). To wrap up the show, the crew give their takes on their game of the week, the Eagles at Chiefs (18:26).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.