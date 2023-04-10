Move the Sticks: Defensive position mock draft, OBJ joining Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start, the guys discuss the news of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Ravens. Next, the pair touches on the Cardinals' No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and looks at which potential QB could be drafted if that pick is traded. Then, DJ and Bucky go through a defensive position mock draft. The guys each pick 11 starters, with Bucky kicking it off with the first pick. The unique part of this mock draft is that the duo has to each pick two edge rushers, two defensive tackles, two linebackers, three cornerbacks and two safeties. Find out the final team for both guys in this episode!
Family says Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck
The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas.
Eric Edholm's top 100 prospects 2.0: Ranking best players in 2023 NFL Draft class
Nearly all of the hay is in the scouting barn, with the 2023 NFL Draft coming down the pike at the end of this month. It's the perfect time for Eric Edholm to update his ranking of the top 100 prospects -- and yes, there is SIGNIFICANT change throughout the pecking order.
