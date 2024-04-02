Move the Sticks: Defense only mock draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss scouting players with tiebreaker grades and how to stack them with these even grades (6:20). Next, the pair does a full first round 2024 defense-only mock draft, where they're only allowed to pick defensive draft prospects (18:15). To wrap up the show, the duo talk about a few college basketball players who could translate to playing football in the NFL (44:08).