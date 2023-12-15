Move the Sticks: Dave Ziegler on Patriots scouting days, traits he looks for & team building

Published: Dec 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by former Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler as he discusses balancing a personal life while working in the NFL, stories from his Patriots scouting days, what makes up a winning organization and culture. Zeigler then talks about the traits he looks for in prospects, the uniqueness of Tom Brady, what player non-negotiables he learned while working for Bill Belichick, his team-building philosophies and much more (1:15).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

