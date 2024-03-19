Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0; Steelers trade for QB Justin Fields

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to the news of the Bears trading their QB Justin Fields to the Steelers for a 2025 draft pick (1:36). After that, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2024 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 (16:02). Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, the shocking trades DJ is anticipating, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round.