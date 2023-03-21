Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0; Jeremy Chinn

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round. After the mock draft, Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn joins the show to discuss the Panthers' new head coach Frank Reich, the Panthers' No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, versatility as a player, the Panthers' defense, and much more.