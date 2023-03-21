Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0; Jeremy Chinn

Published: Mar 21, 2023 at 05:34 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Daniel Jeremiah gives a breakdown of his full first round 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0. Find out which quarterbacks will go in the first round, which position group is the deepest and if there are any surprise players that will sneak into the first round. After the mock draft, Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn joins the show to discuss the Panthers' new head coach Frank Reich, the Panthers' No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, versatility as a player, the Panthers' defense, and much more.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Chiefs sign former Chargers LB Drue Tranquill

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill.

news

Cowboys adding RB Ronald Jones after releasing Ezekiel Elliott; Dallas re-signs Dante Fowler

Former Buccaneers and Chiefs running back Ronald Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots linebacker, three-time Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower announces retirement

Former New England Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Dont'a Hightower announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE