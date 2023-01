Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round. The trio starts by breaking down the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles games. Next, the guys focus on the Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers games. For the rest of the show, the group analyzes Daniel Jeremiah's full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0.