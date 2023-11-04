Move the Sticks: Cowboys vs. Eagles preview, big Week 9 games & Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Nov 04, 2023 at 12:46 AM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys give their takes on their game of the week, the Cowboys at Eagles (:46). Next, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, inspirational, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the word (7:13). To wrap up the show, the pair hit on two games they're looking forward to in Week 9, the Seahawks at Ravens and the Bills at Bengals (14:00).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

