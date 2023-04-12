Move the Sticks: Could the Texans pass on a QB at No. 2? + Jason Kelce on the Eagles offense

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, DJ and Bucky start by discussing whether the Texans could pass on a QB with their No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (2:56). Next, the duo look at a draft scenario where the Bears take a QB with their No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (18:09). After that, the pair hit on what scenarios are talked about in draft meetings in front offices (33:52). Then, the guys break down some players from Bucky's 10 most polarizing draft prospects article (37:15). For the rest of the show, Eagles center Jason Kelce joins DJ and Bucky from the NFL Network's broadcast bootcamp as he gives insight on the Eagles offense and much more (46:42).