Move the Sticks: Common traits of top-10 WRs in yards, top-10 pass rushers in sacks & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Published: Dec 23, 2023 at 04:24 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss the top-10 wide receivers in terms of yards this season and look at what they have in common (4:20). Following that, the duo hit on the arm length of the top-10 pass rushers in terms of sacks this season (9:18). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, passionate, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (21:25).

