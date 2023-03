Bucky Brooks, Rhett Lewis and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. To start off, the guys react to Alabama QB Bryce Young's official measurements and then recap what they saw from the quarterbacks at the combine. Next, the trio looks at which wide receivers stood out. To wrap up the show, the group discusses the top tight end performances at the combine.