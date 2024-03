Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. To start off, the guys recap what they saw from the defensive linemen at the combine. First, they focus on the interior defensive linemen (:20) and then they do a deep dive on the edge rushers (9:24). For the rest of the show, the duo look at which linebackers stood out (30:11).