Move the Sticks: College Football Playoff semifinals recap, 49ers & Ravens clinch No. 1 seeds

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 04:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down the College Football Playoff semifinal games. First, the trio focus on the Rose Bowl, as Alabama took on Michigan (:33). After, the crew hit on the Sugar Bowl, as Texas faced off against Washington (10:42). Following that, the guys look back at the Week 17 NFL games, while giving their thoughts on the Lions at Cowboys game (18:21) and Dolphins at Ravens game (22:24). Then the trio discuss which teams have the most sacks so far this season, with an emphasis on the Ravens (25:03). To wrap up the show, the crew discuss the 49ers clinching the top seed in the NFC (29:58). 

NOTE: timecodes approximate

