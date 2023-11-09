Move the Sticks: College all-star games participation changes, most impactful rookies in Week 9 + Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Nov 09, 2023 at 03:06 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss the news of draft-eligible juniors being able to play in the Senior Bowl and a few other college all-star games if they declare for the draft now (2:38). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies were in Week 9 (7:10). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Browns at Ravens (13:57). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, command, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (20:33). 
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network. 

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ready for return to field: 'It's been a long, long 10 months'

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray talked with reporters on Thursday ahead of his first start since tearing his ACL in December 2022.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

How high does C.J. Stroud rise in Nick Shook's QB Index after a historic Week 9 performance? Where does Joshua Dobbs land coming off his heroic Vikings debut? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10's late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. 