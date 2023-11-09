Move the Sticks: College all-star games participation changes, most impactful rookies in Week 9 + Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss the news of draft-eligible juniors being able to play in the Senior Bowl and a few other college all-star games if they declare for the draft now (2:38). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies were in Week 9 (7:10). Next, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Browns at Ravens (13:57). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, command, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (20:33).



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.