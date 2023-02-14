Move the Sticks: Coaching hires, top 10 of draft & college RBs

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 04:04 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give a few takeaways from Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair react to the news of some coaching hires, including the Colts hiring Shane Steichen as their head coach, the Ravens hiring Todd Monken as their OC and the Jets hiring Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator. After that, the duo looks at the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft and breaks down what each team in the top 10 could do. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a ton of draftable running backs that you should watch out for.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, AFC South: Jury still out on top picks; Texans snag a stud at running back

Nick Shook reviews the rookie class of each team in the AFC South. Dameon Pierce established himself as a key piece to the Texans' future; did anyone join him? Will Treylon Burks pay off for the Titans?

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE