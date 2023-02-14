Move the Sticks: Coaching hires, top 10 of draft & college RBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give a few takeaways from Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair react to the news of some coaching hires, including the Colts hiring Shane Steichen as their head coach, the Ravens hiring Todd Monken as their OC and the Jets hiring Todd Downing as their passing game coordinator. After that, the duo looks at the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft and breaks down what each team in the top 10 could do. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss a ton of draftable running backs that you should watch out for.