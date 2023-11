Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys each give their Coach of the Year candidates for this NFL season (1:20). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who were the most impactful rookies in Week 11 (14:43). To wrap up the show, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Bills at Eagles (23:56).