Move the Sticks: Closest graded prospects by position debates

Published: Apr 08, 2024 at 06:42 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys break down Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean's pro day and also discuss other names that have come up during the draft process (2:30). For the rest of the show, the pair debate the closest graded prospects by position according to DJ's top 50 prospects list and further examine who they would lean towards when having similar grades on these players (23:28).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

