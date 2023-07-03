Move the Sticks: Chris Petersen on coaching philosophies, Kellen Moore

Published: Jul 03, 2023 at 07:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by former Washington and Boise State head football coach Chris Petersen. Petersen discusses the benefits of multi-sport athletes (4:20), hits on QB development (14:51), explains why Chargers new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be a good fit with the team and QB Justin Herbert (24:33), discusses the message he would give a team as a season kicks off (32:07), and much more.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Bills S Damar Hamlin throws out first pitch Monday as part of Yankees' HOPE Week Initiative

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helped kick off the Yankees' 14th annual HOPE Week by throwing out the first pitch at New York's Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles.

news

Saints TE Foster Moreau announces he is in 'full remission' from Hodgkin lymphoma

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau tweeted on Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma.

news

Vince Tobin, former Cardinals head coach, dies at 79

Vince Tobin, a former Cardinals head coach who led one of the franchise's most memorable playoff wins, died Monday morning, the team announced. He was 79.

news

Seven-round win-now NFL mock draft for 2023 season: Every team's full set of picks

Here are each team's full set of picks from Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft of active NFL players for the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More