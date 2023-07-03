Move the Sticks: Chris Petersen on coaching philosophies, Kellen Moore

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by former Washington and Boise State head football coach Chris Petersen. Petersen discusses the benefits of multi-sport athletes (4:20), hits on QB development (14:51), explains why Chargers new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be a good fit with the team and QB Justin Herbert (24:33), discusses the message he would give a team as a season kicks off (32:07), and much more.