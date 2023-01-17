Move the Sticks: Chargers fire Joe Lombardi, Cowboys-Buccaneers recap & average age of remaining playoff QBs

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Chargers firing OC Joe Lombardi and passing game coordinator/QB coach Shane Day. Next, the pair discuss the Cardinals hiring Monti Ossenfort as their new GM. After, the duo recaps the Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card matchup. Following that, the guys look at some of DJ's top 25 rookies and also hit on the average age of the remaining playoff quarterbacks. To wrap up the show, the pair break down the top college cornerback prospects.